LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Cap of $154,310.31

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $154,310.31 and approximately $20.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 51.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006121 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00016588 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

