Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Shares Down 2.9%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.10. 90,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 530,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER)

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company offers its products under the Victoria's Kitchen and Just Chill brands. It sells its products through third-party distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018.

