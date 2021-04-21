LikeCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $38,036.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $15.04 million and approximately $38,036.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00068124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00094668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00660999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.93 or 0.08099244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00049251 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,029,659,647 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,554,904 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

