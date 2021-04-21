Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.27 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

In related news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

