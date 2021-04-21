Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $291.28

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $291.28 and last traded at $291.14, with a volume of 8421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

