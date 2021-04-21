Linx (NYSE:LINX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LINX shares. Santander started coverage on Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -688.00 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINX. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Linx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Linx Company Profile (NYSE:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

