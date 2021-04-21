Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0092 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $491,533.63 and $56,454.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00063198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00277396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $553.08 or 0.01020271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00656821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,885.52 or 0.99402266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.