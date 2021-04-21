Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $16.55

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $16.91. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $576.23 million, a P/E ratio of -150.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $428,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,157.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

