Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $6,591.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $716.61 or 0.01305264 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.59 or 0.98758314 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 720,193,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

