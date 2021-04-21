Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $268.06 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $268.06 or 0.00483453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $17.89 billion and approximately $7.60 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000893 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

