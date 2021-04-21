Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $140,370.50 and $3,147.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,623.44 or 0.99844762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00036510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00143759 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001069 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.