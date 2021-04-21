Litecoin Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.89 billion and approximately $7.60 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $268.06 or 0.00483453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000893 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

