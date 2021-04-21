Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $8.57 on Wednesday, hitting $383.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,387. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $86.14 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

