Littelfuse (LFUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.76-1.92 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.76-1.92 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LFUS stock opened at $266.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $125.03 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock worth $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

