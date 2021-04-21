LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.40-1.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.40-1.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LIVN opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $83.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

