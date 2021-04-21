LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.53 and last traded at $58.53. 13,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 947% from the average session volume of 1,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19.

About LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

