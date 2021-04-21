LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,298.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $5,298.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00073518 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,824,382 coins and its circulating supply is 51,611,605 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

