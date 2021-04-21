LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $5,560.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00074978 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003323 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,824,382 coins and its circulating supply is 51,611,605 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.