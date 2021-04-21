Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Trading Up 8%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.93. 1,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 40,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0784 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

