Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Trimmed by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.08.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.73. 17,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

