Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Plans $2.60 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.60 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.
Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.
LMT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $387.24. 1,344,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.08.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Further Reading: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.