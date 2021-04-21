Logitech International (LOGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $120.24.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

