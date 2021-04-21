Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $143.32 million and $10.56 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00094510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00661442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.35 or 0.08129968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.