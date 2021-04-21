Loop Capital Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.19. 22,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,034. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 137.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.8% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

