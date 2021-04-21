L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.91

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.91 and last traded at $82.91, with a volume of 58633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

