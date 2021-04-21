Lotto (LOTTO) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 104.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Lotto has a market cap of $590.26 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.00487673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002366 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

