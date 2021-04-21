Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,500 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Seagen by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,658,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $144.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.34. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.51 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

