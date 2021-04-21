Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $53,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

NYSE:SLG opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.