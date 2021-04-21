Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CFX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.39.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -882.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

