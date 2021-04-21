Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $39,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

