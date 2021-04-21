Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after purchasing an additional 694,830 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,107,000 after purchasing an additional 253,853 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,057,000 after purchasing an additional 252,799 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,870,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after purchasing an additional 240,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,579,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

