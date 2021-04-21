Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of STAA opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.35 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $972,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

