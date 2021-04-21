Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 28,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 390,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

