Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 11,800 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Generac by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $313.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

