Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Bartlett & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $120,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

