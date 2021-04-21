Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.35. The company had a trading volume of 96,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.49 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

