LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,861. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $149.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,446,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $64,931.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,721 shares in the company, valued at $507,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

