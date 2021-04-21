LunchMoney (LMY) Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $26,095.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

