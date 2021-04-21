Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LNDNF. SEB Equities downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

LNDNF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.