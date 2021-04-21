LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $241.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

