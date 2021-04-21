LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.