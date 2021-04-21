Lydall (LDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of LDL stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. 884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,280. Lydall has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $605.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.06.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

