LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

