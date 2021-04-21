M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MHO opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

