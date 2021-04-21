M. Kraus & Co Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.