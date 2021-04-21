M. Kraus & Co Purchases 3,411 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 4.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NYSE NEE opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

