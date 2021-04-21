M. Kraus & Co Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

M. Kraus & Co cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 3.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 92,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.8% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 71,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

