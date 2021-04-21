Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.63 Million

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Machine Xchange Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Machine Xchange Coin has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Machine Xchange Coin has a total market cap of $30.66 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Profile

Machine Xchange Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 coins. Machine Xchange Coin’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Machine Xchange Coin is medium.com/mxcoin . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Machine Xchange Coin Coin Trading

