Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.91.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 69.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 164.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.