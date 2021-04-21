Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $48.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 246,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 244,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.